Get ready to be entranced by Arijit Singh's captivating voice in "Sajni" from the upcoming film Laapata Ladies, set to release on February 12. Directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, this comedy-drama, scheduled for a theatrical release on March 1, follows the hilarious and thrilling journey of two newlywed men whose wives mysteriously disappear during a train ride, promising an entertaining ride filled with laughter and excitement. Laapataa Ladies: Kiran Rao & Team Reach Sehore for Special Screening of the Film; Locals Warmly Welcome the Crew With a Band (Watch Video).

Laapata Ladies Song 'Sajni' To Release On This Date:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)