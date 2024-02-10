Get ready to be entranced by Arijit Singh's captivating voice in "Sajni" from the upcoming film Laapata Ladies, set to release on February 12. Directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, this comedy-drama, scheduled for a theatrical release on March 1, follows the hilarious and thrilling journey of two newlywed men whose wives mysteriously disappear during a train ride, promising an entertaining ride filled with laughter and excitement. Laapataa Ladies: Kiran Rao & Team Reach Sehore for Special Screening of the Film; Locals Warmly Welcome the Crew With a Band (Watch Video).

