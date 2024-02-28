On Tuesday, February 27, the makers of Laapataa Ladies held a special screening in Mumbai that attracted many Bollywood stars. Aamir Khan was stylish in black. Kajol attended alone without hubby Ajay Devgn. Yaariyan actor Himansh Kohli was also present. Sunny Deol smiled for the cameras. Karan Johar wore all black. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare, newlyweds, were there to support Kiran Rao's direction. See who else was there in the videos below! Laapataa Ladies Selected As the Opening Film of IFFM 2024; Kiran Rao Directorial To Release in Australia on February 29.
Celebs At Laapataa Ladies Screening
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao
Sunny Deol
Karan Johar
Kajol
Sharman Joshi
Himansh Kohli
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare
Ira and Nupur Snapped Together and left us with wow with their simplicity ♥️✨#irakhan #nupurshikhare pic.twitter.com/Uko2xHenVg
— Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) February 27, 2024
