Laapataa Ladies Box Office Collection Day 1: Kiran Rao’s Film Inches Closer to Rs 2 Crore Mark Globally on the Opening Day

Laapataa Ladies is produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions and Jio Studios. Check out Kiran Rao’s film’s collection on its opening day.

Socially Team Latestly| Mar 02, 2024 03:06 PM IST

Kiran Rao’s directorial venture, Laapataa Ladies, has garnered attention for its compelling storyline and engaging performances. Grossing Rs 1.70 crore globally on its release day, including Rs 1.02 crore from India alone, the film shows promise for continued success. With audiences showing keen interest in the film, Laapataa Ladies is likely to keep doing well in the days ahead. Laapataa Ladies Movie Review: Kiran Rao's Social Commentary On Women Empowerment Is Delightfully Entertaining!

Laapataa Ladies Collections

Article 370 Box Office: Yami Gautam’s Film Collects Rs 38.82 Crore In Its First Week In India! Article 370 Box Office: Yami Gautam’s Film Collects Rs 38.82 Crore In Its First Week In India!
Aamir Khan productions Bollywood Hindi cinema Kiran Rao Laapataa Ladies Laapataa Ladies Box Office Laapataa Ladies Box Office Collection Laapataa Ladies Box Office Collection Day 1 Laapataa Ladies Cast Laapataa Ladies Collections Laapataa Ladies Laapataa Ladies Updates Laapataa Ladies Release Date
