Laapataa Ladies Box Office Collection Day 1: Kiran Rao’s Film Inches Closer to Rs 2 Crore Mark Globally on the Opening Day

Kiran Rao’s directorial venture, Laapataa Ladies, has garnered attention for its compelling storyline and engaging performances. Grossing Rs 1.70 crore globally on its release day, including Rs 1.02 crore from India alone, the film shows promise for continued success. With audiences showing keen interest in the film, Laapataa Ladies is likely to keep doing well in the days ahead. Laapataa Ladies Movie Review: Kiran Rao's Social Commentary On Women Empowerment Is Delightfully Entertaining!

Laapataa Ladies Collections

