Laapataa Ladies continues to captivate audiences! Directed by Kiran Rao, the film opened to positive to response from critics and audience alike. It has raked in an impressive Rs 4.12 crore at the domestic box office during its opening weekend. Let’s wait and watch how much the film continues to mint money at the box office in the coming days. Laapataa Ladies Box Office Collection Day 1: Kiran Rao’s Film Inches Closer to Rs 2 Crore Mark Globally on the Opening Day.

Laapataa Ladies Collections

Keeping in mind the compact release, #LaapataaLadies packs a healthy total in its opening weekend… Biz is driven by the national chains [#PVRInox specifically]… Fri 1.02 cr, Sat 1.40 cr, Sun 1.70 cr. Total: ₹ 4.12 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice Riding on tremendous word of mouth,… pic.twitter.com/HegfRbrhtz — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 4, 2024

