The team of the upcoming film Laapataa Ladies had earlier announced that they will be hosting a special premiere for the film at the Sehore village where the film was shot. The team and the local villagers of Sehore in Bhopal will attend the special premiere. As the Laapataa Ladies team reached Sehore for the special screening of the film, they were greeted with a grand welcome from the villagers, accompanied by a local band. Led by director Kiran Rao, the team thoroughly enjoyed the warm reception by the villagers upon their arrival for the screening. Kiran Rao's directorial Laapataa Ladies releases in the theatres on March 1, 2024. Laapataa Ladies: Kiran Rao To Host Special Screening of Her Film for the Villagers of Sehore in Bhopal.

Laapataa Ladies Team Recieved a Grand Welcome by the People of Sehore:

