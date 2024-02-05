Kiran Rao's new movie, Laapataa Ladies, is all set to release in theatres on March 1, 2024. She has a special plan for the first show in Bhopal. Kiran Rao wants the people from Sehore village, where they filmed a lot of the movie, to come and watch it in a special screening. The special thing is that the real villagers who live in Sehore are in the film. The movie is made by Jio Studios, directed by Kiran Rao, and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. Laapataa Ladies Song ‘Doubtwa’: First Track from Kiran Rao’s Directorial Starring Pratibha Ranta and Ravi Kishan Out! Film to Release on March 1 (Watch Video).

Watch Laapataa Ladies Trailer

