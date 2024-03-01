Kiran Rao's highly awaited directorial comeback, Laapataa Ladies, was finally released in the theatres on March 1. 2024. The film stars Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Nitanshi Goel and Ravi Kishan in key roles. People who have watched this film addressing social issues have shared positive reviews regarding the movie. People seem to enjoy every aspect of the film, from the direction to the simple and precise storytelling. Take a look at some of the reactions to Laapataa Ladies from netizens here.

“#KiranRao Corrected All Her Shortcomings,” Says a Fan

I remembered #WelcomeToSajjanpur, while watching this coming of age tale #LaapataaLadies. #KiranRao corrected all her shortcomings of previous outing with a light-hearted film that states everything without being too preachy. Performances & narration, make it worth watch. 😊 pic.twitter.com/FB2YxuKOfP — Survi (@PavanSurvi) March 1, 2024

“#LaapataaLadies Is a Small Film With a Big Heart”

#OneWordReview...#LaapataaLadies: TERRIFIC. Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐️#LaapataaLadies is a small film with a big heart… One of those films you fall in love with… Right from the novel premise to the interesting sequence of events, stellar performances and superb finale #LaapataaLadies . pic.twitter.com/2NFLuI01Kh — Hurry G (@Hurry_HG) March 1, 2024

“#LaapataaLadies Is This Years #12thfail” Says Another Fan

Another Fan Calls It a “Must Watch”

#LaapataaLadies is such a beautiful movie ❣️ ..... Must watch 👌 — AK (@RangDe143431) March 1, 2024

A Sweet & Powerful Ode to Women Everywhere!

Just watched #LaapataaLadies –a heartwarming feminist tale set in 2001's A charming film that's both smile-inducing &tear-jerking.Director #KiranRao beautifully crafts a grounded fairy tale,celebrating the strength & struggles of women.A sweet & powerful ode to women everywhere! — Rajiv Pal Satirism (@coolrajivpal) March 1, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)