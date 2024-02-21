The latest song, "Beda Paar," from Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's film Laapataa Ladies, starring Sparsha Shrivastava, Nitanshi Goel, and Pratibha Ranta, is now available. The film narrates the story of a man who loses his wife during a train ride. The life of a just-married rural married couple is showcased in this catchy song sung by Sona Mohapatra. Witness their humorous journey as they travel by train, visit temples, and encounter various other scenarios, with the bride getting lost towards the end of the song. Laapataa Ladies is set to hit theatres on March 1. Check out the song below! Laapataa Ladies: Kiran Rao on Her Comeback as Director With Film, Says ‘I Kept Writing for 10–12 Years’.

Watch Beda Paar Song From Laapataa Ladies

