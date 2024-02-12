Laapataa Ladies Song ‘Sajni’: Arijit Singh Croons a Soothing Love Ballad for Kiran Rao’s Upcoming Film (Watch Video)

Laapataa Ladies is produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. The film is slated to be released in theatres on March 1.

Socially Team Latestly| Feb 12, 2024 11:41 AM IST

Laapataa Ladies is the upcoming film helmed by Kiran Rao. The makers have dropped a song titled “Sajni”, a soothing love ballad, crooned by Arijit Singh. The song composed by Ram Sampath and lyrics penned by Prashant Pandey, showcases Arijit’s melodic prowess, weaving together emotion and melody seamlessly. Laapataa Ladies: Kiran Rao Opens Up About Her Upcoming Film, Director Says ‘When I Heard the Story, I Felt That I Had to Make It’.

Watch The Video Of The Song Sajni Below:

