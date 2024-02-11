Laapataa Ladies' makers have dropped the teaser of new song titled "Sajni" and it's high on simplicity. Sung by Arijit Singh, the track is beautiful and a perfect pick for Valentine's Day. The BGM of the track also blends in quite well with the visuals of the song. The full love song will be out on February 12, 2024. Laapataa Ladies is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. Laapata Ladies Song 'Sajni': New Track From Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's Film To Release On THIS Date.

Watch "Sajini" Song Teaser:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)