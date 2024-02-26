Legendary singer Pankaj Udhas passed away on February 26 due to a prolonged illness at the age of 73. His daughter Nayaab Udhas took to her Instagram handle to share the news by sharing a statement which read, "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February due to a prolonged illness." Eid-Ul-Fitr 2022: Pankaj Udhas, Shreya Ghoshal to Perform Live in Dubai on the Festive Occasion.

Singer Pankaj Udhas No More:

