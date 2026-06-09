‘Lekin Munni Toh Nisha Hai’: Sunita Ahuja’s Rare Appearance With Lookalike Sister Sangeeta Singh Leaves Netizens Confused (Watch Video)

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Social media was abuzz this week after Sunita Ahuja, wife of Bollywood actor Govinda, made a rare public appearance in Mumbai alongside her sister, Sangeeta Singh. The striking facial similarities between the two sisters quickly went viral, capturing the attention of netizens across various platforms. Despite not being twins, their nearly identical features left fans stunned, with many online commentators jokingly comparing their resemblance to artificial intelligence generation or cloning. The duo, who rarely attend public events together, stepped out for an evening in the city, unexpectedly sparking a wave of lighthearted debate and widespread media coverage regarding their uncanny family resemblance. Check out netizens' reactions to their public appearance below. ‘Laughter Chefs 3’: Sunita Ahuja Reveals She Allowed Non-Veg in Her House for First Time Only for Krushna Abhishek.

Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Steps Out for Rare Public Outing with Sibling Sangeeta Singh in Mumbai

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Netizens React to Sunita Ahuja and Sangeeta Singh's Striking Facial Similarities

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Instagram account of Instant Bollywood), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 12:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).