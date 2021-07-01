Lisa Haydon and her husband Dino Lalvani are proud parents for the third time. As the actress recently gave birth to a baby girl. However, the Queen actress did not announce the baby girl news via a post on social media, but instead replied to a fan's comment and dropped the good news. When Haydon was asked by a fan, "Hey can you tell me please wheres your 3 tiny baby?" She replied, "in my arms." Well, congrats to the couple!

Check It Out:

Lisa Haydon Instagram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)