The official trailer of Kangana Ranaut hosted reality show Lock Upp is finally out! Streaming on ALT Balaji and MX Player from February 27, this one is going to see 16 controversial celebs getting tortured in a cell fighting for basic amenities. The video sees Kangana in a fierce avatar stating that the jail will follow only her rules. Also, we are not sure but it feels like it's Poonam Pandey and Pearl V Puri as the contestants in the blurry glimpse of the show. Lock Upp Teaser: Kangana Ranaut Talks About Nepotism, B-Grade Strugglers and More in This First Peek From the Controversial Show (Watch Video).

Watch Lock Upp Trailer:

