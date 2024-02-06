Renowned director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is set to unite actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in his upcoming film, officially titled Love and War. According to reports from Pinkvilla, Bhansali's long-held concept has now materialised into a project he's meticulously developed over months. Inspired by Animal, Ranbir's role in the film will be a twisted grey character, embodying both heroism and psychological depth. Bhansali identified the need for such complexity. Their reunion after 17 years is driven by the film's compelling narrative and ample room for stellar performances. Love & War: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal Team Up For Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Next Epic Saga, Film Set To Hit Theatres on Christmas 2025.

Ranbir To Play A Grey character In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War

