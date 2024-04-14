In a recent interview, Dibakar Banerjee, who is gearing up for the release of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, admitted casting challenges due to the film's controversial theme. He revealed how many actors dropped out of the flick for the same reason. FYI, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who was picked for LSD 2 on Bigg Boss, is no longer part of the film because of its bold content. Dibakar did not directly take the name of Nimrit but said, “Honestly, going to Bigg Boss and picking an actor was just a PR plan." Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Trailer: Dibakar Banerjee Offers a Glimpse Into The Dark Digital Realities of Today's Youth (Watch Video).

Dibakar Banerjee On LSD 2 Casting

