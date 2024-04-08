The makers of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 have unveiled their film's second lead actor, Abhinav Singh, also known as Game Paapi. In a recently released behind-the-scenes clip, Abhinav is shown delving deep into his character. From consuming videos to undergoing physical training, he and the film's team conducted extensive research to capture the nuances of a dedicated gamer. LSD 2 ditches established stars, opting for a fresh cast to tell a story of modern love in the age of the internet. Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Release Date: Ektaa Kapoor’s Film To Arrive in Theatres on April 19; Check New Motion Poster!

Abhinav Singh in LSD 2

