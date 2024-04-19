Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is out in theatres on April 19. The movie explores love in the modern era, where people co-exist with the internet and social media, highlighting the dark reality behind the glamorous lives of celebrities. The film stars Mouni Roy, Uorfi Javed, Swastika Mukherjee, Abhinav Singh, Bonita Rajpurohit and Paritosh Tiwari. Audiences who flocked to theatres to watch Dibakar Banerjee's latest directorial offering have begun sharing their candid opinions. The film has received mixed reviews, with some viewers criticising the weak storyline. However, there's also a segment of the audience praising it as bold and captivating. Here's what the audience had to say about the film. Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Review: Dibakar Banerjee's Bold Film Receives Lukewarm Response From Critics.

One User Wrote

#LoveSexAurDhoka2Review #LSD2 Film ki Story koi Khaas nahi hai ur naa hi Acchi hai. Ek Particular Community ko Dikhane ki Koshish ki Gayi hai. But Audience ko shayad hi Pasand Aaygi. Audience Par Depend hai. ⭐️⭐️ @EktaaRKapoor #DBP @Roymouni @balajimotionpic pic.twitter.com/qTKY9HPoyk — MULTI STARS JBP (@multistarsjbp) April 19, 2024

‘This Movie Is Eye-Opening’

This movie is the eye opening and the perfect example that how social media is effecting us !!#LSD2InCinemas so do watch it and experience something new & fresh content.#LSD2#LSD2Reviews pic.twitter.com/QgazNg5COr — 𝚈 𝙰 𝚂 𝙷 𝚅 𝙸 🌺 (@ImYashvi) April 19, 2024

‘A Film That Mirrors Today’s Reality’

Immerse yourself in the diverse and thought-provoking narratives of #LSD2. A film that mirrors today's reality in the most captivating way. Secure your tickets today. LSD2 IN CINEMAS — Yash.. (@DuskTillDawnnz) April 19, 2024

