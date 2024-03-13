Bigg Boss OTT's Uorfi Javed, known for her bold and unconventional fashion statements, is reportedly roped in to play a key role in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. If the casting reports are true, this Ekta Kapoor-produced sequel to the 2008 neo-noir thriller would mark Javed's Bollywood debut. Initially, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was supposed to play the heroine in the movie, but rumour has it that she passed on the role as she didn't feel comfortable with the script's explicit demand. REVEALED! Real Reason Behind Bigg Boss 16’s Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Rejecting Her Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Role.

Uorfi Javed In Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2?

