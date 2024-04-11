The teaser for Ektaa Kapoor's Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 has already caught the attention of many, and now, the makers have also shared an exciting update announcing the film's trailer release date. Taking to their Instagram handle, the film's production house, Balaji Motion Pictures, treated fans with a brand new poster from the film. The new poster sees a social media-like button icon caressing a. They also revealed the trailer release date for the film by sharing it. The post was captioned, "LSD2 ka ultimate Dose aa raha hai! Are you ready? #LSD2TrailerOutTomorrow #LSD2 in cinemas on 19th April". The trailer for the Dibakar Banerjee film will drop on Friday, April 12. Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 hits the theatres on April 19. Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Makers Introduce Abhinav Singh aka Game Paapi As Second Lead for the Thriller (Watch BTS Video).

LSD 2 Trailer Out on April 12

