Amazon Prime releases a promo video with Karan Johar for Love Storiyaan, where the filmmaker discusses crafting love stories. Johar shares insights into his creative process, unveiling a series of real-life love stories akin to Modern Love for Valentine’s Day. He also emphasised that the project transcends mere retelling of real-life love stories and delves into love in its myriad forms, portraying a captivating tapestry of connections that surpass the ordinary. Somen Mishra curates the six-part series and showcases heartwarming tales of love, hope, and triumph from diverse couples nationwide. Love Storiyaan: Real-Life Indian Love Stories Docu-Series Set to Premiere on Valentine's Day (View Poster).

Watch Karan Johar's Video:

from the filmmaker that taught you ‘pyaar dosti hai’, comes six wholesome and heartwarming love stories this Valentine’s 💙 #LoveStoriyaanOnPrime, Feb 14 pic.twitter.com/h2N3UTKItg — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) February 7, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)