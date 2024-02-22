Kiara Advani delighted fans by sharing a heartwarming birthday tribute to her mother on Instagram. The actress posted a never-before-seen picture alongside her heartfelt message, expressing love and gratitude as her mom celebrates another year of life. Her caption affectionately referred to her mother as her world, ending with a sweet declaration: "Happy Birthday to my (world emoji). Love you ma." Kiara Advani Drops Lovely Pics From Her Pre-Wedding Festivities To Wish Her Mom 'Happy Happy Birthday'.

Kiara Advani's IG Post:

Kiara Advani and Her Mother (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)