The makers of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 (LSD 2) have dropped a hot new track titled "Kamsin Kali" from the movie online and it's fab! The song features social media influencer Dhanashree Verma and boasts infectious energy with peppy beats and impressive choreography. Verma, the wife of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, shares sizzling chemistry with singer Tony Kakkar in the music video. Sung by the popular brother-sister duo of Tony and Neha Kakkar, "Kamsin Kali" promises to be a chart-topper. Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 Teaser: Ekta Kapoor’s Erotic Thriller, Featuring Uorfi Javed, Highlights Scandals in This Social Media Era (Watch Video).

Watch "Kamsin Kali" Song:

