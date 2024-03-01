Excel Entertainment has unveiled the release date of their upcoming film Madgaon Express, directed by Kunal Kemmu. The project promises a comedic journey and features a dynamic trio - Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi and Avinash Tiwary, collaborating for the first time. A first-look video introduces the actors, showcasing their memorable characters from popular OTT shows. The trailer for the film will arrive on March 5. Madgaon Express: Kunal Kemmu Wraps Shoot for His Directorial Debut Starring Nora Fatehi, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwari and Divyendu Sharma (View Pics).

Madgaon Express' Trailer Date Announced:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)