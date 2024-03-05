Kunal Kemmu is making his directorial debut with the film Madgaon Express. The trailer intriguingly introduces us to the intertwined lives of three childhood friends portrayed by Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi and Avinash Tiwary, whose journey to Goa takes unexpected and uproarious turns. With a stellar cast including Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam, the film guarantees a rollercoaster ride of laughter and mischief. Madgaon Express: First Look Posters of Kunal Kemmu’s Debut Directorial Featuring Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary & Divyendu Sharma Released! (View Pics).

Watch The Trailer Of Madgaon Express Below:

