Madhuri Dixit took to Instagram to extend heartfelt birthday wishes to her husband, Dr Shriram Nene, who is celebrating another year today. The actress affectionately referred to him as her ‘amazing husband’ and shared a touching video montage comprising moments from some of their memorable outings. In her post, Madhuri expressed gratitude to Shriram for being her constant source of love and support. Madhuri Dixit and Hubby Dr Shriram Nene Capture Adorable Moments of Couple's Picture-Perfect Love From Their Recent Holiday (View Pics).

Madhuri Dixit’s Birthday Post For Shriram Nene

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)