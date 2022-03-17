Madhuri Dixit Nene took to social media and wished her older son Arin with a beautiful heartwarming yet inspiring message on his birthday. She shared the note with a happy selfie. Madhuri wrote, "Happy Birthday Arin. Now that you have spread your wings, soar as high as you can. Believe in yourself & be the best you can. Enjoy the many adventures life will offer you, we will always love you and cheer you on. Wish you the best in everything you do. Love Mom." Madhuri Dixit Nene Teaches Her Son Arin Kathak Moves and We're Loving How This Mother-Son Duo is Spending Their Quarantine (Watch Video).

