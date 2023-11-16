After mesmerising the audiences with her beauty and acting skills on the big screen, it's reported that Madhuri Dixit is all set to enter politics. According to latest buzz, the dhak dhak girl is said to try her luck in Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The report further elaborates that she might contest the elections from North West Mumbai. She is said to be in touch with BJP's (Bharatiya Janata Party) leaders since quite a time now. However to note, an official confirmation on this news is still awaited. Madhuri Dixit Celebrates 24 Years of Togetherness With Hubby Shriram Nene by Sharing an Adorable Montage Video on Insta – WATCH.

Madhuri Dixit to Enter Politics?

