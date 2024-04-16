Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Salman Khan's residence in Bandra on Tuesday, April 16. The Bollywood superstar greeted the CM with his family members and conversed with him. The Chief Minister's office posted pictures and videos of their meeting on their official social media handle. After the short meeting with the Bollywood star, Eknath Shinde interacted with media officials outside his house. He said to them, "Salman hamare film industry me bohot hi popular face hai. Aur uski parivaar ki zimmedari bhi hamari hai, sarkar ki hai. Kisiki dadagiri, ham yaha Maharashtra me chalne nahi denge." Eknath Shinde ensured complete security for Salman Khan and his family and also promised to wipe out the gang behind the act. Salman Khan Firing Incident: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Arrives At Salman Khan's Home Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai (See Pics and Video).

Check Out the Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F I L M Y G Y A N (@filmygyan)

