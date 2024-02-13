Mahira Khan, who married businessman Salim Karim in October 2023, has recently addressed rumours circulating about her pregnancy. Reports had suggested that she was expecting her second child and was stepping away from her Netflix projects as a result. However, the Pakistani actress has clarified that these rumours are false, stating to Express Tribune, "It’s not true that I’m pregnant. And I haven’t left the Netflix series." This comes in response to speculations sparked by a viral Reddit post claiming her pregnancy and project exits. Mahira Khan Pregnant With Second Child? Raees Actress Opts Out of 2 Big Projects – Reports.

Mahira Khan Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumours:

