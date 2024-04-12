Ajay Devgn’s film Maidaan has made a remarkable debut at the box office, surpassing expectations with impressive figures on its opening day. The sports drama, released on the occasion of Eid this year, has crossed the Rs 10 crore mark at the global box office. Amit Sharma’s directorial has garnered widespread acclaim, with the total collection of the film standing at Rs 10.70 crore worldwide. Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn’s Sports Drama Earns Rs 7.25 Crore on Eid Holiday!

Maidaan Movie Collections

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)