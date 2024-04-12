On its opening day, Ajay Devgn’s sports drama Maidaan garnered significant attention at the box office, raking in an impressive Rs 7.25 crore in India. Released on the occasion of Eid holiday, the film turned out to be a hit among the audience. With stellar performances from the cast and a captivating storyline, this Amit Sharma directorial become a huge hit! Maidaan Review: Netizens Declare Ajay Devgn-Starrer a ‘Blockbuster’, Hail Director Amit Sharma’s Sports Drama As ‘Extraordinary’.

Maidaan Movie Collections

Inspite of the big holiday [#Eid], #Maidaan opens to shockingly low numbers… Biz at urban centres in particular should’ve multiplied post-noon onwards, but, despite merits and appreciation, the Day 1 biz is dismal, way below the mark… Wed previews + Thu ₹ 7.25 cr. #India biz.… pic.twitter.com/TqGcpfwTBe — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 12, 2024

