Ajay Devgn's film Maidaan exhibits a hopeful trajectory as it sees an increase in box office earnings on its third day. With a total collection of Rs 15.70 crore in India, the film's performance has been notable. The initial preview screenings on Wednesday and Thursday brought in Rs 7.25 crore, followed by Rs 2.80 crore on Friday, and a significant uptick to Rs 5.65 crore on Saturday, indicating a positive trend in its reception among audiences. Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn’s Film Grosses Rs 10.70 Crore Worldwide!

Maidaan BO Day 3 Collection

#Maidaan finally witnesses an upward trend on Day 3, mainly at urban centres… Although the 3-day total is extremely low, what’s heartening is the positive trend… If Day 3 is higher than Day 1 [#Eid], there’s hope that it will remain on crease in the coming days. Wed previews +… pic.twitter.com/IJNJcwB8Qj — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)