Maidaan released in theatres worldwide on April 11, and in these four days it has surpassed Rs 20 crore mark at the domestic box office. On its fourth day since release, Ajay Devgn’s sports drama collected an impressive Rs 22.22 crore in India. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan vs Maidaan Box Office: First-Day Collections of Eid Releases Over 15 Years - Where Do Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff and Ajay Devgn's Movies Stand?.

Maidaan Movie Collection

Despite glowing word of mouth and an *extended* 4-day [+ Wed previews] weekend, #Maidaan collects a low total… Urban centres perform better, but biz should’ve multiplied / jumped on Fri [second day of #Eid] and of course, Sat - Sun. Wed previews + Thu [#Eid] 7.25 cr, Fri 2.80… pic.twitter.com/2lxvKWQsAi — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 15, 2024

