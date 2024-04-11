Prior to the theatrical release of Maidaan on April 11, the film encountered legal issues. Reports emerged stating that a Mysore court had ordered a stay on the release of Ajay Devgn’s sports drama after Anil Kumar, a writer based in Karnataka, accused the makers of plagiarising his script. Now, the film’s producer, Boney Kapoor, has responded to the court order. In a statement issued, he mentioned, “We have just been served the copy of the Order of the District Judge restraining the release of the film.” He further stated, “We were not served any notice prior to the filing of the said suit or hearing of the matter. Additionally, the said order has been passed after the release of the film and therefore, any such order passed that retrains the release of the film is infructuous under law.” The film producer also mentioned that they are appealing against the order before the Karnataka High Court. Maidaan: Ajay Devgn's Film Lands in Legal Trouble, Mysore Court Issues Stay Order Amid Plagiarism Allegations.

Boney Kapoor On Court Order Of Maidaan Release

