Ajay Devgn is currently gearing up to portray the role of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim in Boney Kapoor's biographical sports drama Maidaan. Ahead of the film's theatrical release on April 11, the makers hosted a special screening for the film in Mumbai on April 9. Ajay Devgn graced the screening in a stylish brown ensemble, stealing the spotlight. Producer Boney Kapur was accompanied by daughterJanhvi Kapoor and son Arjun Kapoor at the screening. The trio were clicked as they happily posed for pictures. Bigg Boss 17's Mannara Chopra was seen at the Maidaan screening. The social media celebrity looked pretty in a white waistcoat and a denim skirt. Gudi Padwa 2024: Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn and Other Celebs Wish Fans On Marathi New Year!.

Ajay Devgn Arrives at the Screening

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Boney, Janhvi and Arjun Kapoor Arrive at the Screening

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Mannara Chopra Arrives at the Screening

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)