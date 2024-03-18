The first song from the movie Maidaan, "Mirza," has been released, stirring hearts with its romantic essence. Featuring Ajay Devgn and Priya Mani, it captures tender moments of eye-locks and smiles between the duo and portrays Devgn's dedication as a football coach. AR Rahman crafted the soulful melody Richa Sharma sang, heightening anticipation for the full music album. Directed by Amit Sharma and produced by Boney Kapoor, Maidaan is scheduled for an Eid 2024 release on April 10. Maidaan: Who Is Syed Abdul Rahim? Here's All You Need to Know About Real-Life Football Coach Played by Ajay Devgn in the Film!

Watch Maidaan Song "Mirza"

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)