Maidaan stars Ajay Devgn as Syed Abdul Rahim, the football coach who transformed the sport in India. This highly anticipated biographical sports drama chronicles Rahim Saab’s remarkable life and journey. With the release date drawing near, the makers have unveiled an intriguing new poster and announced the trailer will be released on March 7. The poster depicts Ajay as an emotive coach, surrounded by passionate young Indian footballers, all captured within the electrifying atmosphere of a packed stadium. Maidaan: Ajay Devgn-Boney Kapoor's Movie To Hit Theatres on April 10, 2024.

Maidaan Trailer Launch Date

