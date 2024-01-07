Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, a much-loved couple in Bollywood, recently attended a friend's wedding alongside guest Ranveer Singh. Malaika took to Instagram Stories on January 7 to share a video of her boyfriend Arjun and Ranveer showcasing their DJ skills at the event. In the clip, she captioned them as "The coolest DJs in the house." The video captured the actors having a great time, turning into the coolest DJs in town and adding a fun touch to the wedding celebration. Malaika Arora Debunks Break-Up Rumours With Arjun Kapoor, Shares New Cryptic Post On Insta!

Check Out Malaika Arora's Instagram Story

Malaika Arora's Instagram Story

