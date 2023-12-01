Amidst the serenity of Goa, Malvika Raaj, known for her role in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, unveiled snippets from her dreamy wedding to beau Pranav Bagga. Sharing an extensive video on Instagram, Raaj offered a captivating glimpse into their nuptial ceremonies. The footage showcased the couple immersed in wedding rituals, radiating joy and love. Malvika Raaj of 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' Ties the Knot with Entrepreneur Pranav Bagga, Actress Says 'Our Hearts are Full of Love and Gratitude' (View Pics).

Watch Malvika Raaj and Pranav Bagga's Wedding Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malvika Raaj (@malvikaraaj)

