Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon weren't just in the audience at Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert - they were living their best lives! Videos shared by Maniesh Paul on Instagram show the Bollywood trio, along with Karan Kundrra, completely immersed in the music, grooving and singing along to Diljit's infectious Punjabi beats. It adds another layer of fun to the electrifying concert, proving it was a night that transcended fame and brought everyone together through the joy of music. Have a look! Varun Dhawan, Munawar Faruqui, Kriti Sanon and Other Celebs Attend Diljit Dosanjh's Concert In Mumbai (Watch Videos).

Maniesh Paul Shares Glimpses From Diljit Dosanjh's Gig

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

