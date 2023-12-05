Bollywood's celebrated designer Manish Malhotra turned a year older today (Dec 5), and his close friend Kajol couldn't hold back her excitement. The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actress took to Instagram to share a charming and fashionable picture of herself and Manish, along with a heartfelt message commemorating their enduring friendship. The click sees Manish in bandhgala sherwani and the heroine in an embroidered outfit. Simply wow! Orry, 'The Liver,' Leaves Fans Guessing With His Viral Statements About His Mysterious Profession.

Kajol Wishes Manish Malhotra on Birthday:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

