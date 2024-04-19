Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra, the power couple of fashion and entertainment, are expecting their first child! The exciting news broke on Thursday (April 18) evening via a delightful Instagram post. Masaba's announcement took a playful route, featuring emojis depicting a pregnant woman, a loving couple and a sweet photo of the pair cuddled together. The announcement sent social media into a frenzy. Celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Shehnaaz Gill led the charge, showering the couple with congratulations and well wishes. Baby On Board! Masaba Gupta Is Expecting First Child With Husband Satyadeep Misra, Shares Pregnancy News With Heartfelt Post (View Pics).

Masaba Gupta And Satyadeep Misra Announce Pregnancy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masaba 🤎 (@masabagupta)

Celebs Shower Love On Masaba Gupta

Masaba Gupta Instagram

More Celebrities React To Masaba Gupta's Pregnancy

Masaba Gupta Instagram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)