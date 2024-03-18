Meera Chopra recently married businessman Rakshit Kejriwal in a lavish Jaipur wedding. The duo also shared the first photos from their dreamy marriage ceremony on social media, receiving wishes from their fans and friends. The Section 375 actress, also a cousin of actress Priyanka Chopra, has now shared her stunning bridal look from the wedding. Meera looks like a ‘perfect’ desi bride in her red, heavily embellished Sabyasachi lehenga, which she pairs with heavy jewels. She can be seen smiling in the photos, flaunting her ‘happy bride’ look. Sharing these photos on her Instagram, she wrote, “The Red Bride!!” Check her post below! Meera Chopra Marries Rakshit Kejriwal! Section 375 Actress Shares FIRST Photos From Their Dreamy Jaipur Wedding!

Meera Chopra's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meera Chopra (@meerachopra)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)