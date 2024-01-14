Merry Christmas, starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, released on January 12, had opened to a dull start. The film made Rs 2.30 crore on its first day of release in the Hindi version. However, the movie picked up pace on its second day. The thriller made quite a jump on its second day earning Rs 3.40 crore. Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan, has been one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film also sees Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi pairing up for the first time. The film has now earned a total of Rs 5.70 crore in its Hindi version. Merry Christmas Box Office Collection Day 1: Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's Movie Mints Rs 2.30 Crore In India.

See Merry Christmas Box Office Update Here:

#MerryChristmas witnesses an upward trend on Day 2 [Sat], performing best at urban-centric locations… The growth - 47.83% - is satisfactory, but a solid jump was the need of the hour… All eyes on Day 3 [Sun] biz… Fri 2.30 cr, Sat 3.40 cr. Total: ₹ 5.70 cr. #India biz. Note:… pic.twitter.com/USdynWQAZB — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 14, 2024

