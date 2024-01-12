The highly-anticipated film Merry Christmas, starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, graced theaters on January 12, 2024. Helmed by acclaimed director Sriram Raghavan, the movie is already generating positive buzz. Initial posts and early reactions highlight acclaim for the stellar performances, gripping storyline, captivating visuals, and the thrilling, dark writing. Netizens are abuzz with excitement, eagerly sharing their reactions online. Merry Christmas Review: Vicky Kaushal Applauds Katrina Kaif's 'Magic and Mystery' in Sriram Raghavan's Movie, Calls Her Best Work Till Date.

#MerryChristmasReview: GRIPPING. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Serpentine twists and turns. Nail-biting suspense and tension-filled moments that keep you on edge. A masterstroke finale… Director #SriramRaghavan delivers an out-of-the-box, absorbing tale that teases your mind, besides keeping… pic.twitter.com/Zw7Cx2sQt1 — it's cinema's (@itscinemas) January 11, 2024

What a start to the year this is with #MerryChristmas. Thank you #SriramRaghavan for this fun, engaging, and delightful watch. @VijaySethuOffl has all my heart, and this might be #KatrinaKaif's best performance. Full review tomorrow!#VijaySethupathi #MerryChristmasReview pic.twitter.com/93RgzPVrSz — Abhimanyu Mathur (@MadCrazyHatter_) January 11, 2024

Just watched #MerryChristmas And it's a brilliant movie,the story telling is brilliant especially the acting of katrina and Vijay is brilliant, #MerryChristmasReview ;Fantastic Rating my opinion; ⭐⭐⭐1/2#KatrinaKaif #VijaySethupathi — Tiger ki sena™ (@Salmanic4ever) January 12, 2024

Just Watched #MerryChristmas wow what a movie. Bunked my classes for the Movie, movie was so good that I finished it before 1st Period and came back to class 🔥.#MerryChristmasReview — ✰VᎥjสy✰ (@iTz_Vijay_45_) January 12, 2024

