The highly-anticipated film Merry Christmas, starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, graced theaters on January 12, 2024. Helmed by acclaimed director Sriram Raghavan, the movie is already generating positive buzz. Initial posts and early reactions highlight acclaim for the stellar performances, gripping storyline, captivating visuals, and the thrilling, dark writing. Netizens are abuzz with excitement, eagerly sharing their reactions online. Merry Christmas Review: Vicky Kaushal Applauds Katrina Kaif's 'Magic and Mystery' in Sriram Raghavan's Movie, Calls Her Best Work Till Date.
See X Reactions For Merry Christmas Movie:
Fine Dark Comedy
Fine start to 2024 for Bollywood. #MerryChtistmas fine dark comedy by #SriramRaghavan . Good performance by @VijaySethuOffl #VijaySethupathi
And #KatrinaKaif @KatrinaKaifFB #MerryChristmasReview https://t.co/4lW6h6q9MW
— Mayur Lookhar (@mayurlookhar) January 12, 2024
Gripping
#MerryChristmasReview: GRIPPING.
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Serpentine twists and turns. Nail-biting suspense and tension-filled moments that keep you on edge. A masterstroke finale… Director #SriramRaghavan delivers an out-of-the-box, absorbing tale that teases your mind, besides keeping… pic.twitter.com/Zw7Cx2sQt1
— it's cinema's (@itscinemas) January 11, 2024
Delightful Watch
What a start to the year this is with #MerryChristmas. Thank you #SriramRaghavan for this fun, engaging, and delightful watch. @VijaySethuOffl has all my heart, and this might be #KatrinaKaif's best performance. Full review tomorrow!#VijaySethupathi #MerryChristmasReview pic.twitter.com/93RgzPVrSz
— Abhimanyu Mathur (@MadCrazyHatter_) January 11, 2024
4 Stars
#MerryChristmasReview#MerryChristmasMovie
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
4 / 5#VijaySethupathi 100/💯#KatrinaKaif 💯@realradikaa 💯#Rajesh and #Shanmugarajan 💯
Director #SriramRaghavan 💯 pic.twitter.com/MpFIvNtNIb
— Actor Kayal Devaraj (@kayaldevaraj) January 12, 2024
Best Thriller
#MerryChristmasReview : ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#MerryChristmas is Engaging best thriller Direction by #SriramRaghavan after #Andhadhun #Badlapur. #KatrinaKaif and #VijaySethupathi both have done their job well. #RadhikaApte and #SanjayKapoor both are good and done their part well. Must watch pic.twitter.com/BdSv199kqh
— Tejas (@Tejas01679537) January 11, 2024
Brilliant Movie and Acting
Just watched #MerryChristmas
And it's a brilliant movie,the story telling is brilliant especially the acting of katrina and Vijay is brilliant, #MerryChristmasReview ;Fantastic
Rating my opinion; ⭐⭐⭐1/2#KatrinaKaif #VijaySethupathi
— Tiger ki sena™ (@Salmanic4ever) January 12, 2024
What a Movie
Just Watched #MerryChristmas wow what a movie. Bunked my classes for the Movie, movie was so good that I finished it before 1st Period and came back to class 🔥.#MerryChristmasReview
— ✰VᎥjสy✰ (@iTz_Vijay_45_) January 12, 2024
Lost In The Brilliance
#MerryChristmasReview: Lost in the brilliance of #KatrinaKaif and @VijaySethuOffl's magnetic performances,complemented by #SriramRaghavan's masterful direction! A seamless blend of talent and vision, making this movie an absolute triumph. #VijaySethupathi @TipsFilmsInd pic.twitter.com/utuSxAXBl4
— Anita Britto (@Britto_anita) January 11, 2024
Mind-Blowing
🤩#MerryChristmas is MIND-BLOWING with mesmerizing performances from @VijaySethuOffl & @KatrinaKaifFB #KatrinaKaif engaging Neo noir screenplay & solid making by #SriramRaghavan DONT MISS ⭐⭐⭐⭐🔥💯 #MerryChristmasReview pic.twitter.com/KHAv4a7M38
— moviememesmedia (@moviememesmedi1) January 12, 2024
Extravaganza
Another Romantic Thriller Drama from #SriramRaghavan#VijaySethupathi and #KatrinaKaif will rock the screen with extravaganza performance..
Best Wishes Team..#MerryChristmas from Today in Theaters..#Pritam #VijaySethupathiFans #MerryChristmasMovie #MerryChristmasReview pic.twitter.com/nrUcE5PWd1
— Entertain Arts (@EntertainArts2) January 11, 2024
