Merry Christmas is the upcoming thriller that will see Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi paring up for the first time. The trailer not just showcases the duo sharing some sweet moments together, but the two are also seen sharing a sweet kiss. The trailer, with "We Wish You a Merry Christmas" song as background music score, only amps up the thrills with each scene that gives glimpse of a crime scene, violence and much more. Merry Christmas, shot in simultaneously in Hindi and Tamil, is all set to hit the silver screen on January 12, 2024. The Sriram Raghavan directorial promises to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller! Merry Christmas New Release Date Announced! Katrina Kaif–Vijay Sethupathi’s Film To Arrive in Theatres on January 12, 2024; Check Out the New Posters From Sriram Raghavan Directorial.

Watch The Trailer Of Merry Christmas In Hindi Below:

Watch The Trailer Of Merry Christmas In Tamil Below:

