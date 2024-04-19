The wait for Anurag Basu's much-anticipated film Metro In Dino just got a little longer. Originally slated for a September release, the film has now been pushed to November 29, 2024. This anthology film boasts a star-studded cast, featuring popular names like Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, and veterans like Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta. The ensemble also includes Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Metro In Dino Leaked BTS Pics: Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur Spotted Shooting In Mumbai For Their Upcoming Film!

Metro In Dino New Release Date

