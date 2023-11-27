Veteran actor Michael Douglas and his wife and actress Catherine Zeta-Jones who recently graced IFFI 2023 in Goa poured their heart out in conversation with the media. During the chat, the actress revealed how she's a huge fan of Bollywood films and infact has made her son watch Shah Rukh Khan's film Om Shanti Om multiple times. She also added that ate Irrfan Khan's The Lunchbox is also her fave movie. Nice choices ha! IFFI 2023: Madhuri Dixit Honoured With 'Special Recognition for Contribution to Bharatiya Cinema' Award by Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Goa CM Dr Pramod Sawant and State Minister Loganathan Murugan (View Pics).

Catherine Zeta-Jones Talks About Bollywood:

WATCH: In India for #IFFI2023, #CatherineZetaJones talks about her love for Bollywood and reveals that she has made her son watch her favourite film, @TheFarahKhan's Om Shanti Om many times. She also shared watching Irrfan's Lunchbox twice and how it moved her.#IFFIGoa #IFFI54 pic.twitter.com/M33wNzg07F — Monika Rawal (@monikarawal) November 27, 2023

