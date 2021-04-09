Milestone's official synopsis reads, "Ghalib, a veteran driver, sets a 500,000 kms record on the road, but celebrations are cut short with the advent of pain, both physical and emotional. In the midst of fighting a compensation claim and finding a cure for his own back, the old man faces the threat of losing the job that has come to define him to a new intern. Will life get back on track, or is this the end of the road?"

Check Out The Trailer Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)